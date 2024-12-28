Tell us who is abducting Kenyans if it’s not the police – WAMALWA now asks the hard questions

Saturday, December 28, 2024 - Democratic Action Party Kenya (DAP-K) Leader Eugene Wamalwa has condemned the ongoing wave of abductions in the country and called for immediate accountability from the police.
In a statement shared via his X,
Wamalwa raised concerns about citizens' safety and law enforcement's role in addressing the worrying trend.
He challenged the Inspector
General of Police Douglas Kanja to reveal the perpetrators behind the
abductions.
The opposition leader questioned
the commitment of the police force to ensuring public safety, drawing attention
to the contradiction in their ability to deploy 1,000 officers to combat gang
violence in Haiti while failing to address similar issues at home.
“Denying police involvement in
ongoing abductions is not enough,” Wamalwa stated.
“IG of police should tell
us who is abducting Kenyans if it’s not the police and what he’s doing to end
these abductions. If you can send 1,000 officers to Haiti to stop gangs from
abducting and killing Haitians, why can’t you do the same at home?”
Wamalwa’s comments come after
the disappearance of Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, and Bernard Kavuli, three individuals
who were abducted after sharing AI-generated images criticizing President
William Ruto.
Responding to the allegations,
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied any involvement by the police
in the abductions.
Kanja emphasized that the mandate
of the National Police Service is to arrest offenders, not abduct individuals.
