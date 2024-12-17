These are the 5 things Kenyans hate about RUTO and his government according to Infotrak

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership for failing to tackle five things.
The high cost of living tops the
list of five issues Kenyans feel the government needs to resolve as a matter of
urgency.
This is according to a
recent survey by Infotrak, a leading research and consulting company.
In a survey of 2,400 Kenyans
from across the country, 51% of respondents identified the high cost of living
as a key area of concern. Unemployment was another recurring issue, with 36% of
Kenyans highlighting the lack of jobs as a serious problem in the country.
Corruption was also frequently
mentioned, with 24% of respondents singling out graft as a major concern. The
top five issues were rounded off by overtaxation and challenges with the new
Social Health Authority, both highlighted by 23% of Kenyans.
Other issues mentioned by
Kenyans included infrastructure and the overall affordability of healthcare,
cited by 13% of respondents.
Affordable education and the
cost of doing business were also raised (12%), while at least 9% of respondents
expressed concern over extrajudicial killings, which they felt required urgent
government attention.
The latest survey comes at a
time when Ruto is facing an uphill task in fending off his critics, most of
whom are his political adversaries.
While presiding over the Jamhuri
Day celebrations, Ruto was adamant most of his critics did not base their
criticism on facts.
