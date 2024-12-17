These are the 5 things Kenyans hate about RUTO and his government according to Infotrak





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – Kenyans have expressed their dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s leadership for failing to tackle five things.

The high cost of living tops the list of five issues Kenyans feel the government needs to resolve as a matter of urgency.

This is according to a recent survey by Infotrak, a leading research and consulting company.

In a survey of 2,400 Kenyans from across the country, 51% of respondents identified the high cost of living as a key area of concern. Unemployment was another recurring issue, with 36% of Kenyans highlighting the lack of jobs as a serious problem in the country.

Corruption was also frequently mentioned, with 24% of respondents singling out graft as a major concern. The top five issues were rounded off by overtaxation and challenges with the new Social Health Authority, both highlighted by 23% of Kenyans.

Other issues mentioned by Kenyans included infrastructure and the overall affordability of healthcare, cited by 13% of respondents.

Affordable education and the cost of doing business were also raised (12%), while at least 9% of respondents expressed concern over extrajudicial killings, which they felt required urgent government attention.

The latest survey comes at a time when Ruto is facing an uphill task in fending off his critics, most of whom are his political adversaries.

While presiding over the Jamhuri Day celebrations, Ruto was adamant most of his critics did not base their criticism on facts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST