SHOCK as some of the jobless youth flown to Qatar by CS MUTUA are employed in Mjengo sites and paid Ksh 750 per day after being promised well-paying jobs.





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - A disgruntled youth, who was among the job-seekers flown to Qatar by Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, has accused him of lying to them after he landed in the foreign country, only to secure a low-paying job in a construction site.

When he left the country, he thought he would work as a taxi driver but upon arrival, he was informed that his driving license was not recognized.

He was forced to work at a construction site, earning Ksh 750 per day.

To make matters worse, the payment was not on time.

He borrowed money and returned to the country after facing a lot of hardships in Qatar, where he thought his life would change for the better.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.