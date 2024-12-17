PHOTO of Homa Bay UDA party official ODOYO OWIDI in hospital - He claims he was poisoned after taking juice at GLADYS WANGA’s office.





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Homa Bay UDA party official and Ruto’s staunch supporter, Odoyo Owidi, was reportedly admitted to the hospital after taking juice at a meeting chaired by ODM National Chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga.

Reports indicate that Odoyo claims he was poisoned at the meeting, prompting him to be admitted to the hospital where doctors conducted a toxicology test.

Odoyo is a staunch supporter of President William Ruto and is among the senior UDA party officials in the Nyanza region, a stronghold of Raila Odinga.

Ruto appointed him to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.