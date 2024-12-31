Reactions as a woman is captured on camera confronting a rogue police officer in Nairobi CBD and slapping him for harassing a young man - The fear is gone (VIDEO).


Thursday, January 1, 2025 - There was drama along a busy street in downtown Nairobi after a woman confronted a police officer and roughed him up for harassing a young man.

The rogue police officer was arresting innocent young men while patrolling the streets at night and demanding bribes before releasing them.

In the video, the fearless woman is seen confronting the armed police officer and slapping him, leading to an altercation.

The cop attempts to reiterate and even cocks the gun but his colleague intervenes before the situation gets out of hand.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments