The cost of living is not always about UNGA! - SALASYA tells RUTO and his cronies





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has criticized President William Ruto’s administration for claiming to have lowered the cost of living, citing the reduced price of Unga as evidence.

In a post on social media over the weekend, Salasya argued that it's ignorant for the President William Ruto-led administration to base their 'economic resurrection' claims on the prices of maize flour.

According to Salasya, the prices of construction materials such as cement and steel which were somehow lower when President Ruto took power, have since skyrocketed.

“The Cost of Unga (Maize Flour) is now lower, yes but Kenyans do not depend on Unga alone.

"The Price of Most of the Commodities this government found lower has hit the roof.

"The problem with the current administration is Spreading propaganda as Facts. For instance, the Price of Cement which was Sh 650, is Now Sh 950. The Prices of Other Building Materials are rising every day". Salasya stated.

“Why does the government keep stealing from Kenyans, while leaders transverse the country while lying to Citizens they have reduced the cost just by reducing the price of one commodity while increasing the price of a dozen others?" He quipped.

Salasya also says that the pay slips of the employed Kenyans have been greatly affected, urging the government to have mercy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST