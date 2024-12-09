The cost of living is not always about UNGA! - SALASYA tells RUTO and his cronies

Monday, December 9, 2024 - Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has criticized President William Ruto’s administration for claiming to have lowered the cost of living, citing the reduced price of Unga as evidence.
In a post on social media over
the weekend, Salasya argued that it's ignorant for the President William
Ruto-led administration to base their 'economic resurrection' claims on the
prices of maize flour.
According to Salasya, the prices
of construction materials such as cement and steel which were somehow
lower when President Ruto took power, have since skyrocketed.
“The Cost of Unga (Maize Flour) is now lower, yes but Kenyans do not depend on Unga alone.
"The Price of Most of the Commodities this government found lower has hit the roof.
"The problem with
the current administration is Spreading propaganda as Facts. For instance, the
Price of Cement which was Sh 650, is Now Sh 950. The Prices of Other Building
Materials are rising every day". Salasya stated.
“Why does the government keep
stealing from Kenyans, while leaders transverse the country while lying to
Citizens they have reduced the cost just by reducing the price of one
commodity while increasing the price of a dozen others?" He quipped.
Salasya also says that the pay
slips of the employed Kenyans have been greatly affected, urging the government
to have mercy.
