Lawyer KIPKORIR calls on RUTO to tame ‘ODM experts’ in his Gov’t as he accuses them of inciting Kenyans against Kikuyus.





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Flamboyant Nairobi lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has urged President William Ruto to tame Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) 'experts' in his Cabinet for allegedly trying to alienate Members of the Kikuyu community from the rest of Kenya.

ODM experts are four members of the ODM party who were appointed as Cabinet Secretaries in Ruto's government as part of the broad-based government.

The four are Treasury CS John Mbadi, Cooperative and MSMEs CS Wycliffe Oparanya, Mining and Blue Economy CS Hassan Joho, and Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi.

Since their appointment, they have been jealously defending the President while firing salvos at the Kikuyu community.

In an X post on Monday, Kipkorir urged Ruto to tame Joho and other ODM luminaries, accusing them of promoting the same tribalism that led to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment.

“Parliament impeached DP Rigathi Gachagua for alleged TRIBALISM … Yet, every time ODM “Experts” in Kenya Kwanza Government see a microphone, they excitedly preach the most virulent tribal narrative that aims at isolating the entire KIKUYU NATION ..

"President William Ruto must rein in these “Experts”! Kenya belongs to all tribes & people regardless of their political affiliation.

"Our Constitution guarantees FREEDOMS of political association, thought, opinion & conscience,” Kipkorir stated.

