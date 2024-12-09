KALONZO says AZIMIO is not blocking the reconstitution of IEBC – Tells RUTO to use his powers and do this





Monday, December 9, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has insisted that the opposition coalition Azimio is not the reason the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has not been reconstituted.

Speaking on Sunday, Kalonzo said Azimio has already forwarded the name of the person to sit in the selection panel.

“When Azimio was given 48 hours to forward the name of the candidate that will be in the panel that will constitute the IEBC, we gave the name of Dr. Koki Muli but there are people who are afraid of her abilities and they want to get user-friendly candidates,” Kalonzo said.

The Wiper party boss noted that all Kenyans are concerned about the IEBC issue and that President William Ruto should act with speed.

The Wiper leader insisted that the individuals who have obtained court injunctions on the matter are known to the state and should be told to drop the cases.

“Everybody is concerned about this IEBC matter. William Ruto should come out of the slumber and do something.

"The country is waiting for him. The fellows who have gone to court are known to the state, tell them to withdraw the case and name the panel within one week and in the next few months we should have an IEBC.”

This comes a few days after Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola criticized the Opposition outfit for holding the state hostage by refusing to make the appointment of a representative to the panel.

