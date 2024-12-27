American hotel heiress PARIS HILTON in controversial video celebrating Christmas with a bow







Friday, December 27, 2024 - Paris Hilton turned heads this Christmas with a daring holiday message for her fans, posing nearly in the nud3 with a festive bow adorning her body.

The hotel heiress and mom of two shared the eye-catching image on social media from her Beverly Hills mansion, leaving her 66 million followers abuzz. "Merry Christmas to all my fans," Paris captioned the post, giving a nod to photographer Brian Ziff for what she described as "the sickest pics of me."

In a playful twist, Paris added a video of herself singing along to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me," humorously matching the lyrics, "I wanna have him unwrap me like oooh, get on top of him by the fireplace!"

Fans and followers were quick to praise the star's bold holiday greeting, with many celebrating her confidence and creativity. The glamorous post proved to be a standout holiday treat, showcasing Paris Hilton's signature flair for combining humor and style.

Watch the video below