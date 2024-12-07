Syrian dictator AL-ASSAD flees the country after being in power for 24 years as Rebels enter presidential palace and declare country liberated (VIDEOs)

Sunday, December 08, 2024 - Rebel fighters on Sunday, December 8 declared the Syrian capital of Damascus “liberated” in a televised statement carried on state television.
Rebel fighters could be seen on the grounds of the Syrian
presidential palace on Sunday,
Footage shared on social media showed fighters by a gate
house located on the southern edge of the palace grounds.
The men can be seeing firing guns in the air in celebration
on the otherwise deserted entrance area.
“Damascus has been liberated
and the tyrant Bashar al-Assad has been overthrown, and oppressed prisoners in
regime prisons have been released,” a spokesperson said reading from a
statement surrounded by roughly a dozen other rebels.
“We ask people and fighters
to protect all property in Free Syria…long live Syria free for all Syrians of
all sects,” he added.
The rebels moved to capture the state media offices early on
Sunday morning after entering Damascus.
The Syrian civil war is an ongoing multi-sided conflict in
Syria involving various state-sponsored and non-state actors. In March 2011,
popular discontent with the rule of Bashar al-Assad triggered large-scale
protests and pro-democracy rallies across Syria, as part of the wider Arab
Spring protests in the region. After months of crackdown by the government's
security apparatus, various armed rebel groups such as the Free Syrian Army
began forming across the country, marking the beginning of the Syrian insurgency.
By mid-2012, the insurgency had escalated into a full-blown civil war.
Rebel forces, receiving arms from NATO and Gulf Cooperation
Council states, initially made significant advances against the government
forces, who were receiving financial and military support from Iran and Russia.
Rebels captured the regional capitals of Raqqa in 2013 and Idlib in 2015.
Consequently, Iran and Russia launched separate military interventions in
support of the Syrian government in 2014 and 2015 respectively, shifting the
balance of the conflict.
Following the Russian war on Ukraine and Israel‘s decimation
of Hezbollah, Hamas and Iran‘s military apparatus, the rebels last week seized
initiative and made a startling quick attack on government forces.
As at Sunday morning, president Bashir Al-Assad is no where
to be found and has reportedly flown to a secret location.
According to CNN, rebels have been questioning Syrian
military officers and intelligence officials who might have knowledge about his
movements, according to a source familiar with the rebels’ operations.
The Syrian leader has not been seen or heard from publicly
since rebels entered the capital early on Sunday morning.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said the
government stands ready “to cooperate with any leadership the people choose,”
in a recorded message on Sunday morning.
“We are ready to cooperate
with any leadership the people choose, offering all possible support to ensure
a smooth and systematic transition of government functions, preserving state
facilities,” he said.
Ghazi al-Jalali called on Syrians to protect public
facilities, saying they belonged to all citizens.
“I am here in my home, did
not leave and do not intend to leave it except in a peaceful manner to ensure
the continuing operation of public institutions, state facilities, and to
broadcast safety and security for all citizens.”
“We extend our hands to every
Syrian citizen who is concerned about safeguarding this nation’s assets… I urge
all citizens not to harm any public property because, ultimately, it belongs to
them.”
The militant leader of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the main
group driving the country’s armed opposition, released a statement calling on
rebel forces to leave state institutions unharmed.
“To all military forces in the city of Damascus, it is strictly forbidden to approach public institutions, which will remain under the supervision of the former Prime Minister until they are officially handed over, and it is also forbidden to fire bullets into the air,” Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, wrote on telegram.
On Thursday, Jolani projected a different vision for the
war-torn country in an interview with CNN. In a sign of his attempted
rebranding, he also publicly used his real name for the first time – Ahmed
al-Sharaa – instead of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the nickname by which he is
widely known.
