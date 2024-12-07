Rebels ‘capture’ Syrian prime minister; Order him to hand over government (VIDEO)

Sunday, December 08, 2024 - Syrian Prime Minister, Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has been spotted being escorted by rebels in Damascus on Sunday, Decembef 8, reportedly going to a hotel to hand over government authority.
A video showed Jalali surrounded by armed men walking down
some steps and entering a black SUV with another man.
“The former prime minister is
with the 5th Corps from the people of Hauran heading to the Four Seasons Hotel
for a meeting and to hand over the country’s institutions to the heroes of the
Free Army,” a man is heard saying in the video.
Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali leaves his hotel in
Damascus, where he was hiding out in, to hand over power to the leadership of
the Transitional Opposition Government.
The prime minister in a video earlier said he wants to
“ensure” the operation of public institutions, state facilities, and the
preservation of “safety and security for all citizens.”
Rebel fighters on Sunday, December 8 declared the Syrian
capital of Damascus “liberated” in a televised statement carried on state
television.
Rebel fighters could be seen on the grounds of the Syrian
presidential palace on Sunday,
Footage shared on social media showed fighters by a gate
house located on the southern edge of the palace grounds.
The men can be seeing firing guns in the air in celebration
on the otherwise deserted entrance area.
