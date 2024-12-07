Rebels ‘capture’ Syrian prime minister; Order him to hand over government (VIDEO)



Sunday, December 08, 2024 - Syrian Prime Minister, Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali has been spotted being escorted by rebels in Damascus on Sunday, Decembef 8, reportedly going to a hotel to hand over government authority.

A video showed Jalali surrounded by armed men walking down some steps and entering a black SUV with another man.

“The former prime minister is with the 5th Corps from the people of Hauran heading to the Four Seasons Hotel for a meeting and to hand over the country’s institutions to the heroes of the Free Army,” a man is heard saying in the video.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali leaves his hotel in Damascus, where he was hiding out in, to hand over power to the leadership of the Transitional Opposition Government.

The prime minister in a video earlier said he wants to “ensure” the operation of public institutions, state facilities, and the preservation of “safety and security for all citizens.”

Rebel fighters on Sunday, December 8 declared the Syrian capital of Damascus “liberated” in a televised statement carried on state television.

Rebel fighters could be seen on the grounds of the Syrian presidential palace on Sunday,

Footage shared on social media showed fighters by a gate house located on the southern edge of the palace grounds.

The men can be seeing firing guns in the air in celebration on the otherwise deserted entrance area.

