SURVEY: 81 percent of Kenyans are surviving on loans due to RUTO‘s bad governance and policies





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - A new survey conducted by FinAccess has shown that 81.7 per cent of Kenyans are financially unhealthy, facing challenges in managing daily expenses and investing for the future.

The research found out that Kenyans opted to cut down on other expenses, run down savings, look for additional work or business, and take another loan to repay all in a bid to pay back debts.

Worse still, the report discovered that the most popular action to repay debt is by reducing expenses on food with women surpassing men by recording 63.0 per cent and 57.1 per cent respectively.

“The least sought action to pay is by selling or giving assets and belongings, which saw females record 20.7 per cent and males 23.1 per cent,” read part of the report.

According to the report, men are more willing to part with their assets and belongings as compared to women.

Overall, it noted a troubling decline in financial health, with only 18.3 percent of Kenyans considered financially healthy in 2024, down from 39.4 per cent in 2016. This represents a 21.1 per cent increase in the number of Kenyans who are financially unhealthy compared to the last few years.

The report shows that most Kenyans have resorted to borrowing to survive and as debt repayment catches up with them; they are reducing food expenditures to pay back loans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST