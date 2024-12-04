Apologize my foot! Arrogant JOHO slams Kenyans planning to expose him after he threatened to deal with those vilifying RUTO on social media.





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho has declared he will not apologize to Kenyans threatening to expose him online after his controversial remarks about idle social media users.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Devki Iron Ore Pelletisation Plant in Taita Taveta County yesterday, the former Mombasa Governor said he would not be intimidated to change his stance against Kenyans criticising President William Ruto’s government through the internet.

According to Joho, he has received several messages from Kenyans who sent him threats to coerce him to change his opinion about internet users.

"Yesterday they came to me at night, they said they wanted to punish me and sent me Ksh1 each but I want to tell them that they should do the same today and even send me more money," Joho stated.

"This is the only country where someone takes to social media to negatively comment about their leaders and use negative images to predict their fate," he added.

"People are saying Kenya is going down, but let me tell you, Kenya is not sinking, and I want to tell you, we are on the ground, you keep on commenting on social media," Joho stated.

While expressing his outrage, Joho urged Kenyans to exercise patriotism towards their country by not only focusing on the negative issues affecting the country but also highlighting the progress made by the current administration.

"How can a Kenyan who does not know anything post on social media that Raila Odinga must fall?

"Talking about AU. How unpatriotic can you be as Kenyans that even one of your own who has a chance to lead you're saying they must fall?

"We will come for you, my friend," he ranted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST