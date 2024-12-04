I will build a new Airport whether Kenyans like it or not – President RUTO vows





Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to bulldoze the construction of a new airport in Kenya to replace Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Following the cancellation of the Adani Group deal to renovate JKIA, President Ruto, speaking in Taita Taveta County, announced plans to seek funds for constructing a new airport.

Before the deal's cancellation, Kenya's partnership with the Indian conglomerate had sparked concerns among some Kenyans, who questioned the group's credibility due to its past dealings with other countries.

"We are going to build a new airport because we are going to get a new framework. We are going to work with people who believe in this country because that is how the future is going to look like," he said.

President Ruto expressed regret that some Kenyans celebrated the cancellation of the Adani deal instead of focusing on the urgent need to rebuild the deteriorating airport.

In a strong rebuke to his development critics, he pointed out that many of those opposing the deal had never even visited the airport, thus failing to understand the extent of the renovations required.

"We do not have a spare country, we must be patriots and defend our country and we must work for Kenya," he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST