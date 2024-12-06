Staff at MIKA APPLIANCES decry poor working conditions - They work from 6:45 AM to 11:00 PM with a compensation of 85 bob as overtime.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - The conditions inside Mika Appliances, a well-known name in Kenya's consumer goods sector, have taken a troubling turn, as workers share their increasingly difficult experiences.

One source, employed through Specific Talent Ltd, one of the companies responsible for outsourcing labour to Mika, describes a grueling workday that starts at 6:45 AM and stretches until 11:00 PM, with a compensation of Ksh 85 as overtime.



Employees live in constant fear of retaliation if they dare to voice complaints.



Their phones are confiscated, their access to basic comforts is limited and their pay is shockingly low.



"Hi Nyakundi Please hide my details. I work at a company called Specific Talent under Mika. We are suffering too much. You once posted about some issues we had but now things have gotten even worse. We are working from 6:45 in the morning to 11:00 at night, and there is no overtime pay.

" If you try to complain, you are threatened with being fired. We are denied access to our phones. Right now, we are still at work.

“Our supervisor Eugine Onyango is not concerned. We actually need him to leave the office because he doesn’t know his job. He doesn’t bother with us. Please let this reach everyone, sir. We need justice. It has become too much, and we are not happy about it.

“We are paid Ksh 85 as overtime. For meals, two people share one bread and one packet of milk and that's only Ksh 85. The company threatens people and even if the labor staff comes right now, they will find us working here. We only sleep for four hours.

“Please help me post this and, once again, hide my details, sir."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.