AHMEDNASIR slams RUTO's Government for sending Kenyans to work in slave-like jobs in the Middle East.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - President William Ruto has been accused of sending thousands of Kenyans to slave-like jobs in the Middle East.

Through Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, President William Ruto has been encouraging Middle East recruitment agencies to conduct interviews in Kenya for low-paying jobs such as nannies, motorbike riders, drivers, and watchmen, leading to the recruitment of thousands of Kenyans.

Unlike the late former President Mwai Kibaki, who encouraged Kenyans abroad to return home, President William Ruto has been urging Kenyans to seek low-paying jobs in Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, and Bahrain, often under harsh conditions.

Renowned Nairobi lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has condemned President William Ruto’s government for encouraging Kenyans to take up slave-like jobs in the Middle East, where they are reportedly forced to work up to 18 hours a day for meager pay.

“Waziri...Kshs 41 to 52k a month? 18 hours a day? Are you seriously serious? That is SLAVE WAGES!”Ahmednasir told Dr. Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST