Speculations as RUTO nominates UHURU’s allies MUTAHI KAGWE and LEE KINYANJUI among others to Cabinet after their meeting





Friday, December 20, 2024 – The surprise meeting between President William Ruto and his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta has yielded some fruits.

This is after Ruto nominated Uhuru’s allies Mutahi Kagwe and Lee Kinyanjui to his Cabinet.

Ruto nominated Kagwe for the position of Cabinet Secretary for the Agriculture Ministry and Livestock Development.

Ruto also nominated former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as the Cabinet Secretary for Investment, Trade, and Industry.

Kagwe and Kinyanjui are allies of Uhuru; sparking speculations of whether the former President had made up with Ruto after their meeting in Ichaweri.

In an official statement yesterday, Ruto also appointed former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo to the position of Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy.

According to the President, the action to make the changes is aimed at realigning Ministries to optimize performance and enhance service delivery as set out in the Kenya Kwanza's Administration's revitalized plan under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

If approved, Mutahi Kagwe will be taking over from Dr Andrew Karanja who is the current Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary.

Kabogo will be taking over from Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u, who is the current Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy.

Lee Kinyanjui is taking over from Salim Mvurya who the President has reassigned to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

With the nomination of Lee Kinyanjui and Mutahi Kagwe, Uhuru's allies into the Kenya Kwanza government, the president has fueled the allegations of the political alliance between him and his predecessor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST