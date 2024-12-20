ABABU NAMWAMBA makes a comeback after staying in the political cold as RUTO appoints him as Ambassador to UN





Friday, December 20, 2024 - Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has landed a new role in the government of President William Ruto.

This is after Ruto appointed him as Ambassador to the United Nations in the recent government shake-up.

Namwamba was appointed as the Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi.

Other appointments in ambassadorial roles by Ruto included former CS for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Margret Nyambura Ndun'gu who landed a role as the High Commissioner in Ghana.

Dorothy Angote, who previously served as Lands Cabinet Secretary, has been appointed in the High Commission in Ghana, while Andrew Karanja, who previously served as Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development, has been appointed to serve as Kenya's Ambassador to Brazil.

Namwamba served as a Cabinet Secretary for Sports in the regime of current President William Ruto before the anti-government protests by Gen Z piled pressure on the Head of State to dismiss his Cabinet.

However, following the inclusion of members of the Opposition in the new Cabinet, Namwamba was among the CSs that were left out.

His Ministry was taken over by Kipchumba Murkomen midway through 2024.

In accordance with the State Corporations Act, the President also appointed Ndiritu Muriithi as the new Board of Directors chairperson at Kenya Revenue Authority. Muriithi is the former governor of Laikipia County.

Anthony Mwaura, the previous KRA Board chair was moved to the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, while former Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura landed a role as the chairperson of the Board of Directors at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST