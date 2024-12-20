ABABU NAMWAMBA makes a comeback after staying in the political cold as RUTO appoints him as Ambassador to UN

Friday, December 20, 2024 - Former Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has landed a new role in the government of President William Ruto.
This is after Ruto appointed him
as Ambassador to the United Nations in the recent government shake-up.
Namwamba was appointed as the
Permanent Representative of Kenya to the United Nations Environmental Programme
(UNEP) in Nairobi.
Other appointments in
ambassadorial roles by Ruto included former CS for Information, Communications
and the Digital Economy Margret Nyambura Ndun'gu who landed a role as the High
Commissioner in Ghana.
Dorothy Angote, who previously
served as Lands Cabinet Secretary, has been appointed in the High Commission in
Ghana, while Andrew Karanja, who previously served as Cabinet Secretary for
Agriculture and Livestock Development, has been appointed to serve as Kenya's
Ambassador to Brazil.
Namwamba served as a Cabinet
Secretary for Sports in the regime of current President William Ruto before the
anti-government protests by Gen Z piled pressure on the Head of State to
dismiss his Cabinet.
However, following the inclusion
of members of the Opposition in the new Cabinet, Namwamba was among the CSs
that were left out.
His Ministry was taken over by
Kipchumba Murkomen midway through 2024.
In accordance with the State
Corporations Act, the President also appointed Ndiritu Muriithi as the new
Board of Directors chairperson at Kenya Revenue Authority. Muriithi is the
former governor of Laikipia County.
Anthony Mwaura, the previous KRA
Board chair was moved to the Kenya Rural Roads Authority, while former Senate
Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura landed a role as the chairperson of the Board of
Directors at the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital.
