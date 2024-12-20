Kenyans disappointed as President RUTO nominates MURKOMEN as new Interior CS – Look!





Friday, December 20, 2024 – Kenyans are a disappointed lot following the recent Cabinet shake-up.

This is after President William Ruto nominated Sports CS Kipchumba Murkomen as Interior Cabinet Secretary despite having fired him earlier from Cabinet due to corruption and none-performance.

In the announcement made public by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ruto nominated the current Sports CS to replace former CS of Interior Kithure Kindiki who ascended to serve as the country's deputy president.

"His Excellency the President has today made nominations, re-assignments, and appointments to the senior ranks of the Executive.

"The nominations effected are in regard to individuals to serve the Nation in its foremost policy organ - Cabinet - as well as in the Foreign Service," read the notice in part.

Murkomen will take over the Ministry of Interior from the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi who has been holding the office in acting capacity since Kindiki vacated.

The nominations affected current cabinet secretaries and saw new faces introduced to the cabinet who will serve the nation in various capacities.

The Ministry of Interior is a powerful docket that is often allocated to close allies of the sitting president because it is tasked with maintaining internal security and overseeing national registration services among other key responsibilities.

Murkomen's former docket of Sports is set to be taken over by Salim Mvurya who is the current CS of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST