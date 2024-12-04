South Korea President declares emergency martial law accusing opposition of sympathizing with North Korea







Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in an unannounced late-night TV address on Tuesday, December 3, accusing the country’s main opposition party of sympathizing with North Korea and of anti-state activities.

Yoon did not say what specific measures would be taken but cited a motion by the opposition Democratic Party, which has a majority in parliament, to impeach top prosecutors and reject a government budget proposal.

Yoon labeled the opposition’s actions as “clear anti-state behavior aimed at inciting rebellion.” He further claimed these acts have “paralyzed state affairs and turned the National Assembly into a den of criminals.”

He described martial law as a necessary measure to eradicate these “shameless pro-North anti-state forces.”

Yoon justified the decision as essential to protect the freedoms and safety of the people, ensure the country’s sustainability, and pass on a stable nation to future generations.

The parliament speaker is traveling to parliament and plans to convene a session, according to local broadcaster YTN TV. Yonhap news agency reported though that the entrance to parliament is blocked and lawmakers are unable to enter.

Yoon accused the opposition of turning the nation into a “drug haven” and creating a state of disorder detrimental to public safety and livelihood. He also said the Democratic Party was attempting to overthrow the liberal democratic system, declaring, “The National Assembly has become a monster undermining liberal democracy, and the nation is in a precarious state, teetering on the edge of collapse.”

He assured the public, “We will eliminate the anti-state forces and restore the country to normalcy as quickly as possible.” While acknowledging that martial law might cause some inconvenience, he promised efforts to minimize its impact on the public.