We will use even stronger military means on Ukraine if pressure form West continues - Russia

Wednesday, December 04, 2024 - Russia will resort to “even stronger military means” in its war with Ukraine if the US and its allies fail to recognize it cannot be tested indefinitely, Moscow’s deputy foreign minister has revealed.
“Risks are high and they are growing, and that’s quite
disturbing,” Sergei Ryabkov told CNN’s Fred Pleitgen in an exclusive interview
on Wednesday.
During the sit-down interview in Moscow, he said that the
current geopolitical tensions were unheard of even “at the height of the Cold
War.”
Ryabkov said there was “no magic solution” to the conflict
and there is a lack of common sense and “restraint in the West, in particular
the US, where people seemingly underestimate our resolve to defend our core
national security interests.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Tuesday announced
a $725 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It called the package
an attempt to put Kyiv “in the strongest possible position” as Russia steps up
its attacks and Biden prepares to leave office in less than two months.
The Biden administration has a matter of weeks to use up
nearly $7 billion, part of a larger package authorized by Congress earlier this
year to help Ukraine in the war, which began in February 2022.
The risk of military escalation shouldn’t be underestimated
and depends on decisions in Washington, Ryabkov said, while citing the US
government’s “very obvious inability to truly appreciate that Moscow cannot be
pressurized indefinitely.”
“There will come a moment
when we will see no other choice but to resort to even stronger military
means,” the minister said, adding an escalation is unlikely to happen “right
away. “But the trend is there,” he said.
Referring to the outgoing Biden administration, Ryabkov said
Russia will respond to any provocation and “find a way to assert our strong
will.”
Russia has also threatened to strike Ukraine again with the
nuclear-capable “Oreshnik” ballistic missile that Moscow used in its widespread
attack on critical energy infrastructure in late November.
Ryabkov said Oreshnik “is not a strategic ballistic missile,
it’s an intermediate-range missile tested in combat.”
Russia has not had direct
contact with Trump or his team regarding the president-elect’s earlier comments
on ending the Ukraine war in one day, according to Ryabkov. “We will be there
when they come with ideas … but not at the expense of our national interest,”
the minister said.
Addressing the possibility of peace talks with Ukraine,
Ryabkov said the two countries’ positions are incompatible.
“Chances for a compromise at
the moment are zero. The moment people in Kyiv begin to understand there’s no
way Russia will go the way they suggested – there might be openings and
opportunities.
0 Comments