South African radio personality KANANDA talks about living with HIV for over 20 years

Monday, December 02, 2024 - Popular South African radio personality Criselda Kananda, who has been living with HIV for over 20 years, continues to face discrimination despite the progress made in public awareness and education.
Sharing her journey, Kananda highlighted the ongoing
challenges and the need for societal transformation to address stigma.
When asked how revealing her status had impacted her life,
she said, “It has had a profound effect on my life. It has allowed me to
connect with others who share similar experiences and are battling to accept.
I’ve also become more resilient and proactive about my health.”
On the changes in perception she has encountered since
disclosing her status, Kananda observed, “I have noticed a mix of reactions
from others. Some people have been incredibly supportive, while others have
displayed an interesting form of discrimination ... I would be reduced to just
being an Aids activist. Many people still hold misconceptions about HIV, which
leads to fear and discrimination.”
Kananda acknowledged the government’s efforts in addressing
HIV but called for more strategic prioritization. “The government has made
strides in educating the public. Additionally, funding for prevention
programmes and access to healthcare services should be prioritised and not only
directed to donors to reduce new infections effectively,” she said.
Recounting how she discovered her status, Kananda shared, “I
discovered my status during a routine check-up as a pregnant woman when I was
tested for HIV. Initially, I felt a wave of shock and fear.”
When asked about societal support, she expressed her hopes
for a more inclusive environment. “I would like to see society foster a more
inclusive and understanding environment for people living with HIV. For people
living with HIV to take personal responsibility for their health needs,” she
said.
Kananda also spoke about the impact of HIV on her personal
relationships and love life. “Living with HIV has certainly influenced my
personal relationships and love life. Initially, I was apprehensive about
dating and sharing my status, bored by having to teach ignorant adults about
the basics of HIV and having to reduce myself to manage perceptions. However,
I’ve learned the importance of open communication and honesty.”
