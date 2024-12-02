South African radio personality KANANDA talks about living with HIV for over 20 years







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Popular South African radio personality Criselda Kananda, who has been living with HIV for over 20 years, continues to face discrimination despite the progress made in public awareness and education.

Sharing her journey, Kananda highlighted the ongoing challenges and the need for societal transformation to address stigma.

When asked how revealing her status had impacted her life, she said, “It has had a profound effect on my life. It has allowed me to connect with others who share similar experiences and are battling to accept. I’ve also become more resilient and proactive about my health.”

On the changes in perception she has encountered since disclosing her status, Kananda observed, “I have noticed a mix of reactions from others. Some people have been incredibly supportive, while others have displayed an interesting form of discrimination ... I would be reduced to just being an Aids activist. Many people still hold misconceptions about HIV, which leads to fear and discrimination.”

Kananda acknowledged the government’s efforts in addressing HIV but called for more strategic prioritization. “The government has made strides in educating the public. Additionally, funding for prevention programmes and access to healthcare services should be prioritised and not only directed to donors to reduce new infections effectively,” she said.

Recounting how she discovered her status, Kananda shared, “I discovered my status during a routine check-up as a pregnant woman when I was tested for HIV. Initially, I felt a wave of shock and fear.”

When asked about societal support, she expressed her hopes for a more inclusive environment. “I would like to see society foster a more inclusive and understanding environment for people living with HIV. For people living with HIV to take personal responsibility for their health needs,” she said.

Kananda also spoke about the impact of HIV on her personal relationships and love life. “Living with HIV has certainly influenced my personal relationships and love life. Initially, I was apprehensive about dating and sharing my status, bored by having to teach ignorant adults about the basics of HIV and having to reduce myself to manage perceptions. However, I’ve learned the importance of open communication and honesty.”