LAUREN SÁNCHEZ flaunts curves in leather Cat-woman costume







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez showed off her curvy figure in a Catwoman costume.

The 54-year-old mom of three donned a patent leather bralette and pants, which she paired with a cat face mask and a sparkling “B” pendant necklace.

The racy look was seemingly part of a Halloween couple’s costume with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos, dressed as Batman.

However, she did not reveal her companion’s identity in her post but Sánchez, 54, notably wore a necklace with a sparkling “B” pendant, likely a reference to her future surname.





The couple went public with their relationship in 2019. The billionaire businessman eventually popped the question nearly five years later.

In September, the mom of three gushed over her soon-to-be husband, saying she’s most looking forward to being with “the man of [her] dreams” once they walk down the aisle.

“He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to,” she told “Extra” at the time.

Sánchez shares her son Nikko, 23, with her ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez. She also shares son Evan, 18, and daughter Ella, 16, with her ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.