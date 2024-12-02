Singer MEGHAN TRAINOR admits she can’t smile because of ‘too much Botox’







Monday, December 02, 2024 - Meghan Trainor revealed she can no longer smile after going overboard with Botox, sharing the candid confession during a recent episode of her “Workin’ on It” podcast with her brother Ryan Trainor and husband, Daryl Sabara.

“I got too much Botox and I need help!” the 30-year-old pop star admitted. “I messed up! I’ve had Botox a handful of times … just on my forehead,” she explained, adding that this time, she decided to try a new area of her face.

Trainor revealed she was persuaded to get a “lip flip” to make her upper lip appear fuller. “Someone convinced me with my little lips … that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living. It was not true,” she said.

“Also, I cannot smile anymore,” she continued. “Look, this is as big as I can smile. … Everywhere I go I cannot smile. My face hurts to smile, to even try.”

Displaying a photo of herself holding a dog at a shelter, Trainor joked about her frozen expression. “I’m a happy person here. I’m holding a puppy. I don’t look happy. I look like I smelled someone’s fart.”

The “All About That Bass” singer also shared plans for cosmetic surgery after breastfeeding her and Sabara’s 1-year-old son, Barry. “My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small,” she said, adding, “I’ve lost some weight and I have … saggy sacks as boobs.”

Trainor expressed how her upcoming performances have influenced her decision. “What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras and it could ruin the outfit,” she explained. “I’ve always joked and said for years like, ‘I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!’ I have wanted this my whole life.”

Meghan Trainor and Sabara, who married in 2018, welcomed Barry in 2023 and are also parents to their 3-year-old son, Riley, born in 2021.