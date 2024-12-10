South African man sentenced to two life terms for brutal m8rder of his girlfriend and her daughter

Monday, December 09, 2024 - The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in South Africa has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Thulani Foshini Sikhundla to two life terms plus five years imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of his girlfriend, Dorris Alina Sibiya, and her daughter, Noxolo Simile Khoza.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on
Monday, December 8, 2024, said the accused was in a domestic relationship with
Sibiya, who was residing with her two children in Matsulu B.
The conviction arises from the tragic events of 02 April
2024, when Sikhundla visited Sibiya at her home. An argument, stemming from
allegations of infidelity, escalated into a violent confrontation.
Sikhundla first attacked Noxolo in her bedroom and then
proceeded to stab Sibiya multiple times.
Sibiya's teenage son intervened upon hearing the screams but
managed to escape unharmed despite being attacked by the accused.
Sikhundla fled the scene into the mountains, while both
victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
During a lengthy trial, Sikhundla pleaded not guilty, displaying a lack of emotion or remorse for his heinous actions. Senior State Advocate Ashwin Poodhun presented compelling evidence, including eyewitness accounts and investigations that highlighted the horrific nature of the crime. Among the evidence were distressing photographs and postmortem reports confirming the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.
In court, Advocate Poodhun argued for a severe sentence,
stating that the accused's actions were significantly out of step with societal
values that respect and protect women.
A victim impact statement, prepared by Court Preparation
Officer Nomfundo Mokoena, reflected the lasting trauma and financial
implications faced by the family due to these tragic events.
Judge Sheila Msibi determined that there were no substantial
reasons to deviate from the statutory minimum sentences, thus imposing two life
sentences for double murder and an additional five years for attempted murder.
“This sentence serves as a critical reminder of the National
Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) commitment to advocating for the rights and
safety of victims in our communities. It aims to deliver a strong message to
potential offenders that the justice system will respond sternly to acts of
violence,” NPA stated.
