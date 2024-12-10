South African man sentenced to two life terms for brutal m8rder of his girlfriend and her daughter







Monday, December 09, 2024 - The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in South Africa has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Thulani Foshini Sikhundla to two life terms plus five years imprisonment for the brutal m8rder of his girlfriend, Dorris Alina Sibiya, and her daughter, Noxolo Simile Khoza.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on Monday, December 8, 2024, said the accused was in a domestic relationship with Sibiya, who was residing with her two children in Matsulu B.

The conviction arises from the tragic events of 02 April 2024, when Sikhundla visited Sibiya at her home. An argument, stemming from allegations of infidelity, escalated into a violent confrontation.

Sikhundla first attacked Noxolo in her bedroom and then proceeded to stab Sibiya multiple times.

Sibiya's teenage son intervened upon hearing the screams but managed to escape unharmed despite being attacked by the accused.

Sikhundla fled the scene into the mountains, while both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

During a lengthy trial, Sikhundla pleaded not guilty, displaying a lack of emotion or remorse for his heinous actions. Senior State Advocate Ashwin Poodhun presented compelling evidence, including eyewitness accounts and investigations that highlighted the horrific nature of the crime. Among the evidence were distressing photographs and postmortem reports confirming the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.





In court, Advocate Poodhun argued for a severe sentence, stating that the accused's actions were significantly out of step with societal values that respect and protect women.

A victim impact statement, prepared by Court Preparation Officer Nomfundo Mokoena, reflected the lasting trauma and financial implications faced by the family due to these tragic events.

Judge Sheila Msibi determined that there were no substantial reasons to deviate from the statutory minimum sentences, thus imposing two life sentences for double murder and an additional five years for attempted murder.

“This sentence serves as a critical reminder of the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) commitment to advocating for the rights and safety of victims in our communities. It aims to deliver a strong message to potential offenders that the justice system will respond sternly to acts of violence,” NPA stated.