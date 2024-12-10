Singer M.I.A. claims JAY-Z told her to ‘get plastic surgery’ after signing her







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Singer M.I.A. has alleged that Jay-Z advised her to undergo plastic surgery when she signed to Roc Nation in 2012.

In a video obtained by Livebitez, she stated, “Even when I met Jay-Z and I signed to Roc Nation, the first thing he told me to do is get plastic surgery.” She emphasized her confidence by saying, “I’m not insecure because I would’ve got plastic surgery.”

The "Paper Planes" singer, whose full name is Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, dismissed claims that her refusal was rooted in insecurity. “Their argument of, ‘Maya’s f—king insecure, that’s why she needs to f—king massage her ego,’ fails. It fails because you turn around and ask … What women do you know who hasn’t had plastic surgery around [Jay-Z]? All of them have. I’m the only one who didn’t, which already proves the fact it’s not insecurity.”

M.I.A. joined Roc Nation management in 2012 to release her fourth album, Matangi, but left the label in December 2013 after a dispute over the release of a documentary trailer.

Her remarks come as Jay-Z faces unrelated legal allegations in a revised lawsuit, where the plaintiff, Jane Doe, alleged that the rapper, alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs, assaulted her at a party in 2000. Jay-Z has vehemently denied these claims, stating, “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion.”

Jay-Z expressed heartbreak over the impact of the allegations on his family, stating, “My wife and I will have to sit our children down... and explain the cruelty and greed of people.” He also urged the victim to “file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!!”