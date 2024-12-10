Man who got $4m payout after he was 'wrongly' jailed for murder is sent back to jail after admitting another killing

Monday, December 09, 2024 - A Philadelphia man who received a $4.1million settlement from city officials after he served 24 years behind bars for a murder he did not commit is sent back to jail.
Shaurn Thomas, now 50, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday
to killing 38-year-old Akeem Edwards on January 3, 2023, over a $1,200 drug
debt, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The judge at the plea hearing appeared shocked that a man
who received millions in settlement money after spending nearly half his life
in prison would risk being sent back over a comparably small amount of money,
according to the paper.
"Are these facts true?" Common Pleas Court Judge
Roxanne Covington asked Thomas, to which he confirmed.
On top of the murder charge, Thomas pleaded
guilty to conspiracy, illegal gun possession and other charges.
Edwards’ family told the paper that they hope Thomas returns
to prison for the rest of his life after his sentencing, which is scheduled for
February.
"There’s not enough time for them to possibly give
him," Edwards' sister, Tyeisha Marshall, told the paper.
Thomas' previous life sentence that was overturned in 2017
came after the 1990 shooting death of a businessman in a robbery gone wrong.
A judge vacated his conviction over issues with
the police investigation, including the failure to verify his alleged
alibi, as well as interrogation tactics involving alleged coconspirators. The
Pennsylvania Innocence Project, which helped secure Thomas' freedom, says he
was nowhere near the murder scene.
Prosecutors said they were not completely convinced that
Thomas was entirely innocent in the killing, but the Philadelphia District
Attorney’s Office declined to retry his case.
He is due to be sentenced in February.
