South Africa ranks last globally in Mathematics and Science despite fielding older students







Monday, December 09, 2024 - South African students ranked last globally in mathematics and science according to the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS).

The study assessed learners in 59 countries, and despite entering older students—grade 5 learners for the fourth-grade test and grade 9 learners for the eighth-grade test—South Africa’s scores remained the lowest.

South Africa recorded averages of 362 in mathematics and 308 in science, far below the international averages of 503 and 494, respectively. Singapore led with scores of 615 in mathematics and 607 in science.

Dr. Reginah Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education, addressed the results, saying, “The TIMSS results are disappointing, but they reflect the realities of our education system. While there are pockets of progress, the overall outcomes show that foundational literacy and numeracy are areas where we must urgently focus our efforts.” She noted that government initiatives, such as structured lesson plans and early-grade reading programs, aim to address these gaps over time.

Mark Chetty, Director for National Assessments, added, “TIMSS is a diagnostic tool that allows us to see where we stand globally, but more importantly, it helps us identify gaps and areas that need intervention.”

Despite entering older students to align with international standards, South Africa’s scores were significantly below the next-lowest performer, Kuwait, which scored 382 in mathematics and 373 in science. Dr. Mhaule acknowledged systemic issues, citing resource disparities and overcrowded classrooms as contributing factors. “Rural and disadvantaged schools face the brunt of these challenges,” Chetty said.

Socio-economic factors, such as poverty, malnutrition, and limited parental involvement, further hinder performance. Dr. Mhaule called the results a call to action rather than an indictment of learners or teachers. “This is an opportunity for us to recommit to the vision of an equitable and high-quality education system.”