Attorney TONY BUZBEE slams JAY-Z’s ‘blackmail’ claim over bombshell lawsuit







Monday, December 09, 2024 - Controversial American lawyer, Tony Buzbee has hit back at Jay-Z after he denied that he along with Sean “Diddy” Combs r@ped one of the attorney’s clients in 2000.

Earlier today, Jay-Z's name was added to a lawsuit filed by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee that he and Diddy r@ped the 13-year-old girl.

at a 2000 MTV VMAs afterparty.

In response to the lawsuit, the rapper is claiming that Buzbee is attempting to blackmail him and he plans to fight back.

On the other hand, Buzbee tweeted that when “my firm sent [Jay-Z’s] lawyer a demand letter on behalf of an alleged victim and that victim never demanded a penny from him.”

Buzbee alleged via X on Sunday that the individual “only sought a confidential mediation.”

He continued, “Since I sent the letter on her behalf, Mr. Carter has not only sued me, but he has tried to bully and harass me and this plaintiff.”

Buzbee claimed that Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Corey Carter —“previously denied being the one who sued me and my firm. He filed his frivolous case under a pseudonym.”

He went on to say that the lawsuit “had the opposite impact” on the alleged victim and “emboldened … her resolve.”

He concluded, “As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media.”





On Buzbee’s claims that Jay-Z sued him, in November, the Texas-based attorney was sued by an unidentified person going by the name of John Doe over extortion, according to docs obtained by TMZ.

In it, the man, who is allegedly Jay-Z, claimed Buzbee threatened to release “entirely fabricated and malicious allegations of sexual assault — including multiple incidents of rape of a minor, both male and female — against Plaintiff if he refuses to comply with their demands.”

Buzbee’s demand letters further alleged the plaintiff r@ped his victims while they were under the influence of drugs at parties hosted by Combs.