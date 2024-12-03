SIFUNA told to shut up and stop criticising RUTO’s Government or be sent home like GACHAGUA





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Nairobi County Senator, Edwin Sifuna, has reportedly been warned by his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), against attacking President William Ruto’s government.

In the last two months, Sifuna who is also ODM Secretary General, has been attacking President William Ruto and even lecturing Cabinet Secretaries when they appear in Senate House commutes.

But according to sources, Sifuna has been told by ODM top brass to shut up and stop criticizing the government or be removed as ODM Secretary General.

A source said Raila Odinga, who is the party leader, warned Sifuna of dire consequences should he continue attacking Ruto’s government.

“Yes, he was told to shut up and do his work of recruiting members to ODM in readiness for the 2027 presidential election.

"The other issue he was told is to stop criticizing Ruto or he is sent home for good like former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,” said a senior ODM member.

The Kenyan DAILY POST