MOSES KURIA says he is happy that Kikuyus will be in opposition for the next 7 and half years – It will be a very vibrant opposition!





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - President William Ruto's advisor, Moses Kuria, has stated that he is now happy that members of the Kikuyu community have joined the opposition after they abandoned the government of President William Ruto.

The community distanced itself from the President after their leader, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached by the National Assembly and Senate in October, a move reportedly overseen and funded by President William Ruto.

Commenting on the Kikuyu community abandoning Ruto and his government, Moses Kuria expressed satisfaction, stating that over the next 7.5 years, the country will benefit from a vibrant opposition, something it has lacked for the past 22 years.

“I am excited about having KiKuyus as the Leader of Opposition.

"We will have an opposition that is more issue-based centred around the economy and politics of development.

"This is what Kenya has missed for the last 22 years.

"The next 7 and a half years will be exciting and can only be good for our fledgling democratic discourse,” Kuria wrote on his X.

