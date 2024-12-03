BABU OWINO: For you to support RUTO, you must suspend your brains





Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino has continued to attack President William Ruto’s regime, terming it as the most retrogressive and useless regime since Kenya became independent in 1963.

Babu Owino accuses President Ruto, elected in 2022, of killing young people, stealing billions, and abducting youths and critics.

In a tweet on Monday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) elected MP said you must suspend your brains for you to support Ruto because of the bad things he has committed against Kenyans.

“For you to support Ruto you must suspend your brains,” Babu wrote on X

Babu Owino's sentiments seem to be an insult to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and other ODM top honchos who are working and supporting President William Ruto’s authoritarian leadership.

The Kenyan DAILY POST