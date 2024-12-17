‘Si shida za Kenya ziliisha hata unga ilianguka bei’ – Governor KAHIGA mocks RUTO and his allies over GACHAGUA’s ouster





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has chided President William Ruto and his allies over the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking over the weekend, Kahiga argued that Gachagua was hounded out of office for allegedly being the source of problems bedeviling Ruto’s administration.

However, he wondered if Kenya Kwanza had managed to fulfill its pledges since getting rid of Gachagua, who was considered a thorn in the flesh.

While alluding to the Limuru attack incident, Kahiga proceeded to ask the government to leave Gachagua alone since he was their main problem and had been weeded out.

“You ousted Rigathi Gachagua in a way that we know and now we are saying leave him alone.

"You ejected him, now all the challenges are gone even the price of maize flour dropped.

"When they removed him, all things are better now since you said Gachagua was the problem, did you not hear that?” Governor Kahiga posed.

Despite Gachagua’s ejection from office, Kahiga lamented that the Social Health Authority (SHA) had failed to live up to its expectations. He revealed that the authority owes Nyeri County Ksh289 million.

“I want to say that SHA owes us Ksh289 million as of December 8, 2024. All hospitals in Nyeri have no medicine since SHA has not remitted the funds.

"If SHA is designed to work then remit the money to hospitals),” Kahiga made it clear.

