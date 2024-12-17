Shock as it emerges that from January, you will have to pay cash to receive treatment in hospitals with or without RUTO’s SHA cards





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – From January 1, Kenyans visiting private hospitals will be forced to pay cash to receive any treatment despite being members of government health insurance scheme.

This is according to the Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA).

RUPHA warned that patients seeking medical attention at the hospitals with Social Health Authority (SHA) cards will be required to pay cash to access services.

According to the hospitals, the government has failed to commit to paying the Ksh29 billion owed to the hospitals by the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

“Unless there is a substantial move to settle NHIF liabilities. From the 1st of January, we will move to out-of-pocket payment. We have no other way. How do we keep the facilities open?

"You cannot have three-quarters of hospitals that have not paid their workers for the last three months and expect that health care will be normal,” stated RUPHA Chairperson Brian Lishenga at a press conference on Monday.

Last month, a survey by the organization indicated that nine out of ten Kenyans still pay for medical services out of pocket, despite the government’s launch of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

The survey, conducted between the 9th and 12th of this month, highlights significant challenges in the rollout of the SHA and SHIF, despite government assurances of comprehensive coverage.

However, the body now claims that the financial burden on patients and facilities has increased since the launch of SHA.

SHA, which has received a lot of criticism since its rollout in October, continues to face teething issues that have seen clinical officers threaten to down tools.

However, the government is not backing down, with President William Ruto and his government continuing to push for more Kenyans to register for the scheme.

