Shock as it emerges that from January, you will have to pay cash to receive treatment in hospitals with or without RUTO’s SHA cards

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – From January 1, Kenyans visiting private hospitals will be forced to pay cash to receive any treatment despite being members of government health insurance scheme.
This is according to the
Rural and Urban Private Hospitals Association of Kenya (RUPHA).
RUPHA warned that patients
seeking medical attention at the hospitals with Social Health Authority
(SHA) cards will be required to pay cash to access services.
According to the hospitals, the
government has failed to commit to paying the Ksh29 billion owed to the
hospitals by the now-defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
“Unless there is a substantial move to settle NHIF liabilities. From the 1st of January, we will move to out-of-pocket payment. We have no other way. How do we keep the facilities open?
"You cannot have three-quarters of hospitals that have not paid their workers
for the last three months and expect that health care will be normal,” stated
RUPHA Chairperson Brian Lishenga at a press conference on Monday.
Last month, a survey by the organization
indicated that nine out of ten Kenyans still pay for medical services out of
pocket, despite the government’s launch of the Social Health Insurance Fund
(SHIF).
The survey, conducted between
the 9th and 12th of this month, highlights significant challenges in the
rollout of the SHA and SHIF, despite government assurances of comprehensive
coverage.
However, the body now claims
that the financial burden on patients and facilities has increased since
the launch of SHA.
SHA, which has received a lot of
criticism since its rollout in October, continues to face teething issues that
have seen clinical officers threaten to down tools.
However, the government is not
backing down, with President William Ruto and his government continuing to push
for more Kenyans to register for the scheme.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments