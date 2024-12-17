MORARA KEBASO now reveals how Kenyans are unwittingly helping RUTO stay in power – Look!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 - Political activist Morara Kebaso has warned Kenyans against engaging in social media wars, especially against young and upcoming leaders.

In a statement, Kebaso termed the habit as self-destructing, urging Kenyans to let young leaders emerge, grow, and learn through their mistakes.

“The best way to kill a movement is to make the movement kill itself. Reduce and vilify the main characters.

"Make the public doubt them so that there is no leadership or structure.

"That way you will only have noise but it will not be actionable noise,” Morara Quoted the Tyrant’s Book.

The young politician says the habit could be acting as a diversion, allowing the incumbent President William Ruto to continue staying in power.

“Listen Kenyans, you might be helping Ruto to stay in power by attacking each other on social media.

" You are self-destructing. Stop this cancel culture. Allow young leaders to emerge and learn from their mistakes,” he added.

This comes after the activist received a backlash after revealing that the vehicle he uses to traverse the country broke down and required Ksh150,000 for repairs.

“Hello Kenyans, your vehicle has a brake problem we are being charged more than Ksh 150k for the actuator kindly help me get a better price.

"We have called 5 shops so far the cost is quite high. If we can get the motor part alone I will be grateful,” he stated.

After the post, Kenyans criticized him, calling him a beggar. In response, the young activist vowed to end the begging culture once elected president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST