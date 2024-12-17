Another GACHAGUA ally summoned by the DCI for criticizing RUTO and his government – Look!





Tuesday, December 17, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government is not done with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies.

This is after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo for allegedly making controversial remarks against Ruto and his government.

On Sunday during a church service, Ngogoyo criticised the government urging the Head of State to focus on delivering his promises to Kenyans rather than intimidation.

Despite being summoned to appear before the detectives at the DCI Headquarters, the legislator did not record any statement.

While addressing the press moments after the grilling session, the lawmaker faulted the DCI officers for summoning him without any proper reason.

He claimed his summoning by DCI officers was politically orchestrated, suggesting it might be linked to his close ties with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“And if they aim to instill fear in us so that we do not support the former Deputy President, I want to tell them that I am sorry and that I have already made my stand,” the MP said.

He further criticized the government for forcing Kenyans to vaccinate their cows, arguing that the immunization scheme should be optional for cattle keepers.

The Kajiado Senator, who accompanied Ngogoyo at the DCI headquarters, called on the Head of State to heed the promise he made during his swearing-in to protect Kenyans.

"We want to tell the President that he promised that he would not use police or DCI to harass Kenyans.

"The government should find another way of doing things and not harass people."

Ngogoyo's summoning comes a fortnight after detectives summoned Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thangwa over the Limuru funeral mayhem, in which Gachagua was an attendee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST