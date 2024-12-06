Shock as CS ALFRED MUTUA asks jobless Kenyans to pay a whopping Sh170,000 to get motorbike rider jobs in Dubai





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 600 job positions for motorcycle riders in Dubai.

In a statement yesterday, the CS noted that officials from a United Arab Emirates company will be in the country to conduct interviews and hire the riders.

According to Mutua, qualifications include a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an eCitizen application in progress, a current Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of an eCitizen application in progress, and a valid rider’s license.

While experience is not mandatory, the CS stated that it would be an added advantage.

Mutua noted that successful candidates will undergo four months of training in Dubai, during which the company will assist them in obtaining UAE riding licenses.

The CS also outlined financial requirements totalling Ksh167,900 that each successful candidate will have to meet as the company does not cover pre-arrival costs.

The estimated charges are Ksh 81,400 payment Human Resource (HR) provider in Dubai, Ksh 40,000 airfare, Ksh 16,500 non-refundable medical fee which must be paid upfront, and Ksh 30,000 processing fees.

"Banks are aligned to offer loans to cover these costs, allowing employees to repay once they begin working in Dubai. The medical fee is paid first, and the remaining costs can be settled after passing the medicals. This ensures no unnecessary losses," the CS said.

In terms of income, Mutua stated that successful candidates who will be able to travel and work in Dubai will make at least Ksh 104,000 per month, tax-free.

According to the CS, this is in addition to free accommodation, comprehensive medical care, provision of a motorbike by the company, and a work visa.

