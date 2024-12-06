Shock as CS ALFRED MUTUA asks jobless Kenyans to pay a whopping Sh170,000 to get motorbike rider jobs in Dubai

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has announced 600 job positions for motorcycle riders in Dubai.
In a statement yesterday, the CS
noted that officials from a United Arab Emirates company will be in the country
to conduct interviews and hire the riders.
According to Mutua,
qualifications include a valid Kenyan passport or proof of an eCitizen
application in progress, a current Certificate of Good Conduct or proof of an
eCitizen application in progress, and a valid rider’s license.
While experience is not
mandatory, the CS stated that it would be an added advantage.
Mutua noted that successful
candidates will undergo four months of training in Dubai, during which the
company will assist them in obtaining UAE riding licenses.
The CS also outlined financial
requirements totalling Ksh167,900 that each successful candidate will have to
meet as the company does not cover pre-arrival costs.
The estimated charges are Ksh
81,400 payment Human Resource (HR) provider in Dubai, Ksh 40,000 airfare, Ksh
16,500 non-refundable medical fee which must be paid upfront, and Ksh 30,000
processing fees.
"Banks are aligned to offer
loans to cover these costs, allowing employees to repay once they begin working
in Dubai. The medical fee is paid first, and the remaining costs can be settled
after passing the medicals. This ensures no unnecessary losses," the CS
said.
In terms of income, Mutua stated
that successful candidates who will be able to travel and work in Dubai will
make at least Ksh 104,000 per month, tax-free.
According to the CS, this is in
addition to free accommodation, comprehensive medical care, provision of a
motorbike by the company, and a work visa.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments