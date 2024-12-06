CS HASSAN JOHO may be headed to jail after threatening Kenyans to please President RUTO – Look!





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Mining and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho may be headed to jail after he threatened to deal with Kenyans firmly for criticizing President William Ruto and his government.

This is after Kenyans followed through on their threat to hold Joho accountable by filing a contempt of court case against him.

In the petition, Joho, alongside Attorney General Dorcas Oduor and another individual, were sucked into a court case over their alleged failure to heed a conservatory order from an environment land court in Mombasa.

On July 17, the court issued conservatory orders suspending the government's decision to revoke the petitioner's trading license.

However, despite several requests, the petitioner alleged that Joho had refused to issue him with movement permits and authorisation to export existing stockpiles.

The petitioner argues that his license was deemed valid until the next court order was issued, but the government has reportedly continued to frustrate him, prompting him to move to court again.

"In the circumstances, it is in the interest of, and justice demands that the application filled herewith be heard expeditiously and orders sought therein to be expeditiously and orders sought therein to be granted," the petition read.

With the petition filed on November 21, 2024, Joho and the other accused parties were given 14 days to respond to the allegations.

"Take further notice that if you do not appear in person or through your legal representatives, the matter shall continue in your absence notwithstanding," part of the petition read.

The Kenyan DAILY POST