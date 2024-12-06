Former Internal Security PS DAVE MUNYA charged after he forged a title deed and leased a prime parcel of land along Mombasa Road to Chinese investors.


Friday, December 6, 2024 Former PS in the Ministry of Internal Security Dave Munya Mwangi has been charged with fraudulent acquisition of a parcel of land located along Mombasa Road, after forging a title deed with the help of a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the accused followed a meticulous investigation by the DCI Land Fraud Investigators, who probed into a complaint lodged by the devastated victim.

In the case, the accused had jointly with two others - Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka (former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning) - forged documents of a 1.591Ha parcel of land into the names of companies owned by Mwangi Munya, before leasing the same to a Chinese company at Sh12 million.

After perusing the case file, the ODPP made the decision to charge the three with three counts of conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document and forgery of a title.

Dave Munya Mwangi, the Director Olbolsat Farm Limited was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he took a plea of not guilty and was slapped with a bond of Sh20 million with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh5 million.

 His two accomplices, Sammy Karanja, and Moses Ojuka, are at large but are being sought.


