Former Internal Security PS DAVE MUNYA charged after he forged a title deed and leased a prime parcel of land along Mombasa Road to Chinese investors.





Friday, December 6, 2024 - Former PS in the Ministry of Internal Security Dave Munya Mwangi has been charged with fraudulent acquisition of a parcel of land located along Mombasa Road, after forging a title deed with the help of a rogue official at the Ministry of Lands.

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the accused followed a meticulous investigation by the DCI Land Fraud Investigators, who probed into a complaint lodged by the devastated victim.

In the case, the accused had jointly with two others - Sammy Louis Karanja and Moses Ojuka (former employee at the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning) - forged documents of a 1.591Ha parcel of land into the names of companies owned by Mwangi Munya, before leasing the same to a Chinese company at Sh12 million.

After perusing the case file, the ODPP made the decision to charge the three with three counts of conspiracy to defraud, uttering a false document and forgery of a title.

Dave Munya Mwangi, the Director Olbolsat Farm Limited was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts, where he took a plea of not guilty and was slapped with a bond of Sh20 million with the alternative of a cash bail of Sh5 million.

His two accomplices, Sammy Karanja, and Moses Ojuka, are at large but are being sought.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.