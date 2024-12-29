SHOCK as another youth is filmed being abducted by suspected police officers in South B before being bundled into a Probox even as RUTO promises to end abductions (VIDEO).


Sunday, December 29, 2024 - An X user has shared a video of a middle-aged man being abducted by suspected police officers in South B as members of the public watched helplessly.

In the video, a group of heavily built men said to be police officers are seen getting hold of the victim as he tries to fight back.

They eventually overpower him and bundle him into a Probox before speeding off.

The incident happened along a dingy street in South B, Nairobi.

This comes even as President William Ruto said that he will end the abductions to restore public trust in police service.

"Na yale yamesemekana mambo ya abduction tutakomesha ndio vijana wa Kenya waweze kuishi kwa amani na vilevile wawe na nidhamu ili tuweze kujenga Kenya pamoja,” Ruto said while speaking at the Raila Odinga Stadium on Friday.

