KALONZO now responds to leaked IEBC audio shared by RUTO’s spanner boy DENNIS ITUMBI.

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has responded to a viral leaked audio recording of him talking about the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The audio was shared by State
House’s Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis
Itumbi, who criticized Kalonzo for blaming President William Ruto for the delay
in reconstituting a new electoral agency.
In the recording, Kalonzo is
heard discussing the appointment of National Liberal Party leader Augustus
Kyalo Muli, selected by the Political Parties Liaison Committee as the Azimio
representative on the IEBC selection panel.
It is widely known that
Kalonzo was opposed to Augustus' appointment and preferred Wiper's
Koki Muli in the panel instead.
While speaking at a media
briefing at SKM Command Centre, Nairobi, Kalonzo appeared to acknowledge the
authenticity of the audio but downplayed it as something that was being used by
his adversaries to further an agenda.
"Maybe I can invite you
(media) and share my thoughts on the government's delaying tactics," the
Wiper Party leader said. "But if I do, do not record me and forward to
Itumbi."
He added, "People are
desperate, absolutely desperate."
Pressed further on what was said
in the audio, Kalonzo went on, "I said Muli is one of us. He comes from my
home county. I certainly wish him well, but let him not be used as a proxy to
delay a pressing national matter."
According to the Wiper Party
leader, Azimio agreed on Koki Muli, and the coalition was given 48
hours to forward a name to be listed on the panel.
Kalonzo maintains he has little
to do with the delays in reconstituting the IEBC, even as a court case
involving his ally Ambassador Muli continues to drag on.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
