KALONZO now responds to leaked IEBC audio shared by RUTO’s spanner boy DENNIS ITUMBI.





Tuesday, December 10, 2024 - Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has responded to a viral leaked audio recording of him talking about the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The audio was shared by State House’s Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, who criticized Kalonzo for blaming President William Ruto for the delay in reconstituting a new electoral agency.

In the recording, Kalonzo is heard discussing the appointment of National Liberal Party leader Augustus Kyalo Muli, selected by the Political Parties Liaison Committee as the Azimio representative on the IEBC selection panel.

It is widely known that Kalonzo was opposed to Augustus' appointment and preferred Wiper's Koki Muli in the panel instead.

While speaking at a media briefing at SKM Command Centre, Nairobi, Kalonzo appeared to acknowledge the authenticity of the audio but downplayed it as something that was being used by his adversaries to further an agenda.

"Maybe I can invite you (media) and share my thoughts on the government's delaying tactics," the Wiper Party leader said. "But if I do, do not record me and forward to Itumbi."

He added, "People are desperate, absolutely desperate."

Pressed further on what was said in the audio, Kalonzo went on, "I said Muli is one of us. He comes from my home county. I certainly wish him well, but let him not be used as a proxy to delay a pressing national matter."

According to the Wiper Party leader, Azimio agreed on Koki Muli, and the coalition was given 48 hours to forward a name to be listed on the panel.

Kalonzo maintains he has little to do with the delays in reconstituting the IEBC, even as a court case involving his ally Ambassador Muli continues to drag on.

The Kenyan DAILY POST