SHAKIB denies cheating on ZARI HASSAN.

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Shakib Cham, husband to socialite Zari Hassan, has spoken out against rumors claiming he is unfaithful to his wife.
In a statement shared on social
media, Shakib clarified that the women he has been seen with are merely clients
and supporters of his fashion brand, King Cham Collection, and denied any
romantic involvement with them.
“Some women are valued clients and supporters of King Cham Collection.
"They are not romantically involved with me, nor do I have any
intentions of engaging in private relationships with them or any other woman
for that matter,” he stated.
Shakib emphasized
his dedication to his marriage, stressing that the rumors are baseless and are
causing unnecessary strain on his relationship.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments