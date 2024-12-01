SHAKIB denies cheating on ZARI HASSAN.





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Shakib Cham, husband to socialite Zari Hassan, has spoken out against rumors claiming he is unfaithful to his wife.

In a statement shared on social media, Shakib clarified that the women he has been seen with are merely clients and supporters of his fashion brand, King Cham Collection, and denied any romantic involvement with them.

“Some women are valued clients and supporters of King Cham Collection.

"They are not romantically involved with me, nor do I have any intentions of engaging in private relationships with them or any other woman for that matter,” he stated.

Shakib emphasized his dedication to his marriage, stressing that the rumors are baseless and are causing unnecessary strain on his relationship.

