RAILA ODINGA gifts GOR MAHIA and MARA SUGAR with Ksh 1 Million.





Sunday, December 1, 2024 - ODM leader Raila Odinga has once again demonstrated his unwavering support for Kenyan football by rewarding Gor Mahia, Mara Sugar FC, and match officials with a total cash prize of Ksh 1.1 million during a Kenya Premier League (KPL) match on November 30, 2024, at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County.

Raila announced the rewards during the event, where he cheered on the teams.

Referees received Ksh 100,000 for their efforts in officiating the game.

Gor Mahia (K’Ogalo), the record Kenyan champions, were awarded Ksh 700,000 for their participation and performance.

Mara Sugar FC, the opposition team, was given Ksh 300,000.

The match saw Gor Mahia secure a 2-0 victory over Mara Sugar FC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.