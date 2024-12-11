Serious logging continues at Thogoto Forest near the residence of National Assembly Majority Leader KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH - A concerned Kenyan shares a video.





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has raised the alarm after trucks were spotted transporting timber from Thogoto Forest near the residence of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Renowned blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video of his X account, causing a public uproar.

"Hi Nyakundi. Serious logging continues at Thogoto Forest near the residence of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah in Gikambura, Kiambu County,’’ he tweeted.

Last year, President Ruto courted controversy after lifting the ban on logging.

Ruto argued that lifting the ban would boost the economy while only affecting a small minority of the East African nation’s forests.

However, the court suspended Ruto’s decision to allow logging to resume in state forests after a more than five-year ban.

It seems the logging is still taking place even after the court suspended Ruto’s order.

