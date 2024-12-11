Serious logging continues at Thogoto Forest near the residence of National Assembly Majority Leader KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH - A concerned Kenyan shares a video.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A concerned Kenyan has raised the alarm after trucks were spotted transporting timber from Thogoto Forest near the residence of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.
Renowned
blogger Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video of his X account, causing a public
uproar.
"Hi
Nyakundi. Serious logging continues at Thogoto Forest near the residence of
National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah in Gikambura, Kiambu
County,’’ he tweeted.
Last year,
President Ruto courted controversy after lifting the ban on logging.
Ruto argued
that lifting the ban would boost the economy
while only affecting a small minority of the East African nation’s forests.
However, the court suspended Ruto’s decision to allow logging to resume
in state forests after a more than five-year ban.
It seems the logging is still taking place even after the court
suspended Ruto’s order.
Watch video.
