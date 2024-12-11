MUHOHO KENYATTA and MUTAHI KAGWE to be named Cabinet Secretaries in RUTO’s government to pacify Mt Kenya region and counter GACHAGUA





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - President William Ruto is making every effort to regain the support of the Mt Kenya region, a key voting bloc that backed him in the fiercely contested 2022 presidential election.

The President lost favor in the vote-rich mountain in October this year after overseeing the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

After Gachagua's impeachment, Ruto's popularity in the vote-rich region nosedived, and in fact, selling Ruto policies in Mt Kenya region is like ‘selling pork in Saudi Arabia’.

To avoid humiliation in the 2027 presidential election, Ruto, who is seeking re-election, is working hard to win back support from the mountain.

Earlier this week, Ruto drove himself to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Ichaweri home, seeking his help to calm the political temperatures in the country, particularly in the Mountain region.

Uhuru reportedly told Ruto that to assist him, he must appoint two of his allies to the government.

He proposed his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta, and former Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe.

Other sources suggest that Ruto is considering dropping Kithure Kindiki as his deputy and replacing him with Muhoho Kenyatta for the 2027 election.

