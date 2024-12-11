CCTV captures a notorious criminal hovering Weithethie estate at night (VIDEOs).





Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - A concerned resident of the crime-prone Weithethie estate has shared CCTV footage of a notorious criminal who has been breaking into cars at night.

The suspect targets radios and audio systems.

Sharing the footage with blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, the resident wrote:

“Here is a notorious criminal in Witeithie who hovers the area at night, targeting stray cars or those parked in apartment complexes. He breaks the windows to gain access to the vehicles, focusing solely on stealing radios and audio systems.



"In this video, he begins by tampering with the gate's biometric system. When that fails, he uses a pole to jump over the wall and enter the premises.

"Once inside, he removes his shoes to avoid making noise and proceeds to break into every car he finds.



"Fortunately, the owner saw him on camera, which prevented him from breaking into the vehicles.

"Over the past two years, he has been a menace, yet he has never been arrested. It has become impossible to park a car safely without the risk of him breaking into it,’’.

Hi Cyprian,



In this video, he… pic.twitter.com/gOHuczokPZ — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) December 10, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.