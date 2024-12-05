Senior Kisumu County Official on the spot for using public funds to fly his girlfriend to Nigeria - She has registered several companies to secure county tenders.







Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Claims of corruption, fraud, and unethical conduct have engulfed Kisumu County, centering on City Manager Abala Wanga and his controversial trip to Lagos, Nigeria, in July 2024.

The scandal involves the misuse of public resources, fraudulent representation, and inappropriate personal relationships which has sparked public outrage and calls for investigations.



At the heart of the allegations is the claim that Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga travelled to Lagos accompanied by a lady who fraudulently posed as the City of Kisumu’s Head of Project Management and Investments to secure clearance for the trip.



The lady in question is alleged to be a senior staff member at a bank in Kisumu and was seen meeting Wanga at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport prior to their departure to Nigeria.



She is also reportedly involved in business dealings with the Kisumu County Government through companies linked to her, including Tacoa Enterprises and Bajach Limited.



Official documents under the Kisumu County Government letterhead falsely designated her as an official, facilitating her visa approval, travel and allowances.



It is alleged that her expenses, including airfare and stipends, were entirely covered by public funds.



The clearance process for her travel involved multiple government bodies, including the Department of Devolution and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Kisumu County Secretary Hesbon Hongo who reportedly signed off on her clearance despite knowing she was not a county employee is also implicated in the scandal.



Further scrutiny reveals that the companies linked to the lady in question have reportedly benefited from county contracts, sparking concerns about potential favouritism and financial impropriety tied to her alleged relationship with the Kisumu City Manager.



The bank where she is employed has also been implicated in the scandal, with allegations of unethical conduct involving senior staff.



A petition has been submitted to the bank's leadership, urging an internal investigation into claims that its employee engaged in fraudulent activities, including misrepresentation and misuse of public resources, under the pretense of official duties.



The petition was copied to both EACC and DCI.



The scandal has exposed glaring gaps in governance and accountability within Kisumu County.



Despite the gravity of the allegations, Governor Anyang Nyong’o, who also serves as the current ODM Party Leader, has remained silent.



No disciplinary action has been taken against Abala Wanga or other implicated officials.



The scandal comes at a time when contractors in Kisumu County remain unpaid for their services, yet resources appear to be available for questionable activities.



Observers note that the county’s leadership has failed to prioritize accountability, with public funds allegedly being diverted to finance personal relationships and unauthorized travel.



The allegations against Wanga and Kisumu County officials contravene several laws, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act which prohibits the misuse of public resources and fraudulent representation.



Chapter Six of the Kenyan Constitution, which emphasizes integrity, transparency, and selfless service in public office, has also been blatantly violated.



The petition to the EACC and DCI calls for a thorough investigation into:



1. The fraudulent clearance of an individual as a Kisumu County official.



2. The misuse of public funds to cover travel expenses.



3. The involvement of Kisumu County Secretary Hesbon Hongo and other officials in facilitating the fraud.



4. The business dealings between the individual's companies and the Kisumu County Government.









Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.