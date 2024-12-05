SUPKEM joins churches in condemning President RUTO over ‘Lies’ and ‘Fake Promises’

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (SUPKEM) chairperson Al Hajj Hassan Ole Naado has now joined the church leadership in castigating President William Ruto over lies and fake promises.
Speaking during an interview
with Citizen TV on Thursday, Naado said Kenyans have lost hope in their
leaders.
“If today we had a functional
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the number of MPs who
would be in line to be recalled would be historically very high because they
feel the political class no longer represents them,” he said.
Naado said Kenyans have only
been unable to make such a decision due to the lack of an electoral body.
He added that in the recent
past, Kenyans have been trying to exercise direct governance because of the
feeling that the political class is no longer representing them.
The SUPKEM chairperson listed
two issues that have complicated the country’s politics.
One includes party politics,
whereby someone vies for their elective seat with the “right” party and
clinches it regardless of his character as a leader.
He also noted the attractiveness
of the political office and the cost of campaigns have made becoming a
political leader in Kenya expensive.
He explained that this results
in the politicians trying to recoup the monies spent during the campaign
period.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments