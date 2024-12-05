SUPKEM joins churches in condemning President RUTO over ‘Lies’ and ‘Fake Promises’





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Supreme Council of Kenyan Muslims (SUPKEM) chairperson Al Hajj Hassan Ole Naado has now joined the church leadership in castigating President William Ruto over lies and fake promises.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Naado said Kenyans have lost hope in their leaders.

“If today we had a functional Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the number of MPs who would be in line to be recalled would be historically very high because they feel the political class no longer represents them,” he said.

Naado said Kenyans have only been unable to make such a decision due to the lack of an electoral body.

He added that in the recent past, Kenyans have been trying to exercise direct governance because of the feeling that the political class is no longer representing them.

The SUPKEM chairperson listed two issues that have complicated the country’s politics.

One includes party politics, whereby someone vies for their elective seat with the “right” party and clinches it regardless of his character as a leader.

He also noted the attractiveness of the political office and the cost of campaigns have made becoming a political leader in Kenya expensive.

He explained that this results in the politicians trying to recoup the monies spent during the campaign period.

