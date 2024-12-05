Frustrated KRA interns speak out as two-year stint ends - Some of them are battling depression.





Thursday, December 5, 2024 - A source has reached out to Cyprian Nyakundi to express concerns about the situation faced by hundreds of interns at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) claiming that despite completing two years of service, their requests for absorption have been repeatedly dismissed.



The interns allege that while KRA recruited revenue service assistants, none of them were successfully recruited, and they have been advised to apply for future openings after their contracts end.



"Good afternoon Nyakundi. Sorry for coming to your inbox without your consent and I hope you are doing great. I want to first express my gratitude and sincere thanks for fighting for our country and liberating us from the teeth of injustices, corruption, and many others.

“I am from Tharaka Nithi County, Tharaka Constituency. I am currently an intern at KRA Nakuru Station. I am telling you people are depressed. Firstly, we are ending our second year as interns this 31st December, same as JSS interns who have been converted into PNP.

“Secondly, KRA has dismissed our request for absorption severally, leaving us frustrated. What should we do? Where shall we go?

“Thirdly, they recruited revenue service assistants while we are onboarded, and none of us was recruited successfully, and they are telling us to apply for openings in the future while we are gone.

“I am writing to request you to find a way and fight for us 1,700 KRA interns who are being chased away after TWO years of service since we have no union. Thank you for your attention, Sir."

