Senator CHERARGEI speaks on rising cases of abductions as he fingers Police, DCI, and Safaricom – Look!





Friday, December 27, 2024 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has weighed in on the ongoing cases of abductions witnessed in the country.

In a statement on X, Cherargei threw the police and the DCI under the bus, daring them to reveal those involved in the abduction of the youth after Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja denied police involvement.

“Now that the National Police Service (NPS) has confirmed that they are not aware who is abducting Kenyans then, together with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), should immediately tell Kenyans who is doing the abduction in the country?

"Unless the police are powerless against this vice of abduction!!” he said.

He went on to state that as a victim of state-sponsored abduction, the experience is horrifying and no one deserves to go through it.

He also prayed that the missing youth are found safe and reunited with their family.

“I have been before a victim of state-sponsored abduction and it is a horrifying experience that no one should go through.

"My heart goes out to the loved ones of the abductees during this festive season & we hope they are found safe,” he added.

“Is it a coincidence that all abductees are users of Safaricom line?”

The Kenyan DAILY POST